Triangular contest expected in Rejinagar as Humayun Kabir's entry adds uncertainty

Murshidabad :

The political contest in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency is expected to be closely fought in the upcoming West Bengal elections. With several parties in the fray, the seat is likely to witness a strong multi-cornered battle.

A key focus of the election will be the competition between Humayun Kabir of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party and Ataur Rahaman of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Bapan Ghosh, while the West Bengal Socialist Party has fielded Tushar Kanti Chatterjee. Congress candidate Jillu Sheikh is also in the race, adding further intensity to the contest.

Humayun Kabir, currently an MLA from Bharatpur, left the TMC in 2025 and formed his own political organisation, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. He had earlier aligned with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM before deciding to contest independently. He is being seen as a strong contender in this constituency.

The Congress party also maintains influence in this region, making the contest potentially triangular in nature, with multiple parties expected to split votes.

What happened in Rejinagar in 2021

In the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC’s Rabiul Alam Chowdhury secured a decisive victory from Rejinagar. He defeated BJP candidate Arabinda Biswas by a margin of 68,268 votes.

Rejinagar falls under the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district. In the 2024 general elections, the TMC won this parliamentary constituency, with Yusuf Pathan defeating Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Demography of Rejinagar

According to Election Commission data from the 2021 Assembly polls, Rejinagar had 2,59,771 registered voters. This included 1,34,021 male voters, 1,25,741 female voters, and nine voters from the third gender category.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting in Rejinagar is scheduled for the first phase on April 23.