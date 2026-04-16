Tollygunge Assembly Election: Can Aroop Biswas win it for TMC for the fifth time in a row?

Kolkata:

As West Bengal is set to go to polls later this month, the Tollygunge Assembly Constituency, located in the southern part of Kolkata, stands out as one of the state’s most politically vibrant and culturally significant seats. Known widely as the heart of Bengal's film and television industry, Tollygunge brings together a mix of urban middle-class families, film and media professionals, slum clusters, migrant labourers and long-settled working-class communities. This diversity has shaped its electoral narrative for decades. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is constituency number 152 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Tollygunge Assembly Election: Key Candidates

The key candidates for the Tollygunge seat are Aroop Biswas (TMC), Papiya Dey Adhikari (BJP), Partha Pratim Biswas (CPM), and Manas Sinha Roy (Congress). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left alliance are the main parties in the state.

Over the years, Tollygunge has seen intense political battles that mirror broader state-level power shifts. During the Left Front’s long rule, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) maintained a strong hold over the seat by banking on organised cadre networks, labour unions, pro-poor messaging and influence among working-class voters. This dominance began to decline after 2011, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expanded its urban footprint, riding on Mamata Banerjee's change-driven campaign and promises of improved civic infrastructure, welfare schemes for women and youth, and better connectivity. Since then, the TMC has strengthened its position in Tollygunge.

Tollygunge Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,713 voters in the Tollygunge constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,31,627 were male and 1,38,078 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 1,889 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tollygunge in 2021 was 131.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Tollygunge constituency was 2,57,702. Out of this, 1,26,004 voters were male, 1,31,693 were female and five belonged to a third gender. There were 600 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tollygunge in 2016 was 131.

Tollygunge Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Aroop Biswas received 1,01,440 votes to defeat BJP candidate Babul Supriyo, who received 51,360 votes. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Aroop Biswas had received 90,603 votes to defeat CPI(M)'s Madhuja Sen Roy, who received 80,707.