TMC's Saayoni Ghosh 'humbly accepts' Bengal mandate for BJP, says 'fight gets more intense'

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Saayoni Ghosh on Tuesday, May 5, responded to the party’s defeat in West Bengal, acknowledging the verdict that favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ghosh had been actively rallying for her party ahead of the elections. The actress-politician lost to BJP's Sabori Mukherjee in Jadavpur constituency.

TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh reacts to her party losing to BJP in Bengal

Saayoni Ghosh is a popular Bengali actor, known for projects such as Aparajito, Byomkesh O Chiriyakhana, Dracula Sir, Alik Sukh. She wrote a long note on X (formerly Twitter) after TMC lost Bengal elections to BJP. She said, "I humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I thank the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal who stood beside us through thick and thin. While being committed to serving the people of Jadavpur Lok Sabha as an elected representative, with a mind without fear and with a head held high, I remain committed to my leader @mamataofficial and stand shoulder to shoulder with her to protect democracy and the united fabric of this great nation."

She continued, "We as a party have fought all odds tooth to nail, from central agencies harassing us to Silent Invisible Rigging, from financial blockade from the center to media trials, arrests, false cases so on and so forth. The fight here onwards only gets more intense & fierce. All India Trinamool congress will continue to fight the good fight to ensure the rights of the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal and the country (sic)." She concluded her note with the words: "Joy Bangla Jai Hind!"

BJP comes to power in West Bengal, TMC's 15-year rule ends

Saayoni Ghosh's statement came as the BJP moved to form the next government in the state with a decisive two-thirds majority, bringing an end to the All India Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule under Mamata Banerjee.

In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies, while repolling in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district is scheduled for May 21, with counting set for May 24, as announced by the Election Commission of India.

The tally showed the Bharatiya Janata Party leading decisively with 206 seats and no constituencies left where it was still ahead. The All India Trinamool Congress followed with 81 wins. The Indian National Congress and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured 2 seats each. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Secular Front won 1 seat each. Overall, results were declared for 293 seats.

The results also showed a sharp setback for the TMC across regions. The party failed to secure a single seat in ten districts, including Cooch Behar, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and lost all tribal- and Matua-dominated constituencies.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result LIVE: Complete list of winners and leading candidates of BJP and TMC