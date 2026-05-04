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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Early trends and leading candidates across 293 seats

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: ,Updated:

The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results cover all 293 constituencies, with a complete list of winners and leading candidates offering a clear picture of the state’s political outcome. Seat-wise results highlight key battles, regional trends, and the race to the majority mark.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Leading candidates
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Leading candidates Image Source : India TV
Kolkata:

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 cover all 293 constituencies across the state, making it one of the most closely watched political battles in India. The elections are being conducted in two phases, with results set to determine the composition of the next legislative assembly and the future leadership of the state. As counting trends and final results emerge, the focus remains on constituency-wise winners and leading candidates, reflecting the political mood across regions - from Kolkata and urban belts to rural strongholds.

The main contest is largely between the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party led in the state by Suvendu Adhikari, along with other players like Congress and Left parties. Seat-wise results and leads across all 293 constituencies will indicate whether the incumbent retains power or if there is a shift in voter sentiment. The constituency-level data plays a crucial role in understanding regional dynamics, swing seats, and the overall mandate.

The list of leading candidates across 293 seats is steadily emerging, and it provides a comprehensive picture of the electoral outcome - highlighting key victories and close contests. The final tally, which will be clear only later in the day, will shape the political landscape of West Bengal for the next five years.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full list of leading candidates

Serial number Constituency Leading candidates Leading party
1 Mathabhanga Nisith Pramanik BJP
2 Alipurduar Paritosh Das BJP
3 Dinhata Ajay Roy BJP
4 Cooch Behar Sukumar Roy BJP
5 Sitalkuchi Savitri Barman BJP
6 Itahar  Sabita Barman BJP's 
7 Mothabari  Md. Najrul Islam TMC
8 Sujapur Sabina Yeasmin TMC
9 Baharampur  Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress
10 Kharagpur Sadar Dilip Ghosh BJP
11 Kolkata port Firhad Hakim TMC
12 Rashbehari Swapan Dasgupta BJP
13 Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari BJP
14 Sonarpur Dakshin Roopa Ganguly BJP
15 Asansol Dakshin Agnimitra Paul BJP
16 Kamarhati  Madan Mitra TMC
17 Noapara  Arjun Singh BJP
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294 Falta -- (Repoll on May 21) --

Also read: West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Neck-and-neck contest between BJP, TMC in early trends

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Election
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