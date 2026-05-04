West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Early trends and leading candidates across 293 seats

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 cover all 293 constituencies across the state, making it one of the most closely watched political battles in India. The elections are being conducted in two phases, with results set to determine the composition of the next legislative assembly and the future leadership of the state. As counting trends and final results emerge, the focus remains on constituency-wise winners and leading candidates, reflecting the political mood across regions - from Kolkata and urban belts to rural strongholds.

The main contest is largely between the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party led in the state by Suvendu Adhikari, along with other players like Congress and Left parties. Seat-wise results and leads across all 293 constituencies will indicate whether the incumbent retains power or if there is a shift in voter sentiment. The constituency-level data plays a crucial role in understanding regional dynamics, swing seats, and the overall mandate.

The list of leading candidates across 293 seats is steadily emerging, and it provides a comprehensive picture of the electoral outcome - highlighting key victories and close contests. The final tally, which will be clear only later in the day, will shape the political landscape of West Bengal for the next five years.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full list of leading candidates

Serial number Constituency Leading candidates Leading party 1 Mathabhanga Nisith Pramanik BJP 2 Alipurduar Paritosh Das BJP 3 Dinhata Ajay Roy BJP 4 Cooch Behar Sukumar Roy BJP 5 Sitalkuchi Savitri Barman BJP 6 Itahar Sabita Barman BJP's 7 Mothabari Md. Najrul Islam TMC 8 Sujapur Sabina Yeasmin TMC 9 Baharampur Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress 10 Kharagpur Sadar Dilip Ghosh BJP 11 Kolkata port Firhad Hakim TMC 12 Rashbehari Swapan Dasgupta BJP 13 Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari BJP 14 Sonarpur Dakshin Roopa Ganguly BJP 15 Asansol Dakshin Agnimitra Paul BJP 16 Kamarhati Madan Mitra TMC 17 Noapara Arjun Singh BJP 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 171 172 173 174 175 176 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 184 185 186 187 188 189 190 191 192 193 194 195 196 197 198 199 200 201 202 203 204 205 206 207 208 209 210 211 212 213 214 215 216 217 218 219 220 221 222 223 224 225 226 227 228 229 230 231 232 233 234 235 236 237 238 239 240 241 242 243 244 245 246 247 248 249 250 251 252 253 254 255 256 257 258 259 260 261 262 263 264 265 266 267 268 269 270 271 272 273 274 275 276 277 278 279 280 281 282 283 284 285 286 287 288 289 290 291 292 293 294 Falta -- (Repoll on May 21) --

Also read: West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Neck-and-neck contest between BJP, TMC in early trends