West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Early trends and leading candidates across 293 seats

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 cover all 293 constituencies across the state, making it one of the most closely watched political battles in India. The elections are being conducted in two phases, with results set to determine the composition of the next legislative assembly and the future leadership of the state. As counting trends and final results emerge, the focus remains on constituency-wise winners and leading candidates, reflecting the political mood across regions - from Kolkata and urban belts to rural strongholds.
The main contest is largely between the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party led in the state by Suvendu Adhikari, along with other players like Congress and Left parties. Seat-wise results and leads across all 293 constituencies will indicate whether the incumbent retains power or if there is a shift in voter sentiment. The constituency-level data plays a crucial role in understanding regional dynamics, swing seats, and the overall mandate.
The list of leading candidates across 293 seats is steadily emerging, and it provides a comprehensive picture of the electoral outcome - highlighting key victories and close contests. The final tally, which will be clear only later in the day, will shape the political landscape of West Bengal for the next five years.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full list of leading candidates
|Serial number
|Constituency
|Leading candidates
|Leading party
|1
|Mathabhanga
|Nisith Pramanik
|BJP
|2
|Alipurduar
|Paritosh Das
|BJP
|3
|Dinhata
|Ajay Roy
|BJP
|4
|Cooch Behar
|Sukumar Roy
|BJP
|5
|Sitalkuchi
|Savitri Barman
|BJP
|6
|Itahar
|Sabita Barman
|BJP's
|7
|Mothabari
|Md. Najrul Islam
|TMC
|8
|Sujapur
|Sabina Yeasmin
|TMC
|9
|Baharampur
|Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
|Congress
|10
|Kharagpur Sadar
|Dilip Ghosh
|BJP
|11
|Kolkata port
|Firhad Hakim
|TMC
|12
|Rashbehari
|Swapan Dasgupta
|BJP
|13
|Bhabanipur
|Suvendu Adhikari
|BJP
|14
|Sonarpur Dakshin
|Roopa Ganguly
|BJP
|15
|Asansol Dakshin
|Agnimitra Paul
|BJP
|16
|Kamarhati
|Madan Mitra
|TMC
|17
|Noapara
|Arjun Singh
|BJP
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
|50
|51
|52
|53
|54
|55
|56
|57
|58
|59
|60
|61
|62
|63
|64
|65
|66
|67
|68
|69
|70
|71
|72
|73
|74
|75
|76
|77
|78
|79
|80
|81
|82
|83
|84
|85
|86
|87
|88
|89
|90
|91
|92
|93
|94
|95
|96
|97
|98
|99
|100
|101
|102
|103
|104
|105
|106
|107
|108
|109
|110
|111
|112
|113
|114
|115
|116
|117
|118
|119
|120
|121
|122
|123
|124
|125
|126
|127
|128
|129
|130
|131
|132
|133
|134
|135
|136
|137
|138
|139
|140
|141
|142
|143
|144
|145
|146
|147
|148
|149
|150
|151
|152
|153
|154
|155
|156
|157
|158
|159
|160
|161
|162
|163
|164
|165
|166
|167
|168
|169
|170
|171
|172
|173
|174
|175
|176
|177
|178
|179
|180
|181
|182
|183
|184
|185
|186
|187
|188
|189
|190
|191
|192
|193
|194
|195
|196
|197
|198
|199
|200
|201
|202
|203
|204
|205
|206
|207
|208
|209
|210
|211
|212
|213
|214
|215
|216
|217
|218
|219
|220
|221
|222
|223
|224
|225
|226
|227
|228
|229
|230
|231
|232
|233
|234
|235
|236
|237
|238
|239
|240
|241
|242
|243
|244
|245
|246
|247
|248
|249
|250
|251
|252
|253
|254
|255
|256
|257
|258
|259
|260
|261
|262
|263
|264
|265
|266
|267
|268
|269
|270
|271
|272
|273
|274
|275
|276
|277
|278
|279
|280
|281
|282
|283
|284
|285
|286
|287
|288
|289
|290
|291
|292
|293
|294
|Falta
|-- (Repoll on May 21)
|--
Also read: West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Neck-and-neck contest between BJP, TMC in early trends