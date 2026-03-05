Siliguri Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Siliguri Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 26 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Siliguri Assembly constituency comes under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Shankar Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Trinamool Congress’ Omprakash Mishra by a margin of 35586 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Raju Bista won from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,78,525 votes by defeating Gopal Lama of the Trinamool Congress.

Siliguri Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Siliguri Assembly constituency is a part of the Darjeeling district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,28,406 voters in the Siliguri constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,15,917 were male and 1,12,483 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 2,680 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Siliguri in 2021 was 251 (235 men and 16 women).



In 2016, the total number of voters in the Siliguri constituency was 2,08,719. Out of this, 1,07,350 voters were male, 1,01,369 were female. No voter belonged to a third gender. There were 1,014 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Siliguri in 2016 was 274 (174 men and 100 women).

Siliguri Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Siliguri Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Siliguri Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Siliguri Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shankar Ghosh won the Siliguri seat with a margin of 35,586 votes. He polled 89,370 votes. Ghosh defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Omprakash Mishra, who got 53,784 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Ashok Bhattacharya won the Siliguri seat with a margin of 14,072 votes. He polled 78,054 votes. TMC candidate Bhaichung Bhutia got 63,982 votes and was the runner-up.

Siliguri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Shankar Ghosh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Ashok Bhattacharya (CPM)

2011: Rudra Nath Bhattacharya (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Ashok Bhattacharya (CPM)

2001: Ashok Bhattacharya (CPM)

1996: Ashok Bhattacharya (CPM)

1991: Ashok Bhattacharya (CPM)

1987: Gour Chakraborty (CPM)

1982: Biren Bose (CPM)

1977: Biren Bose (CPM)

1972: Arun Kumar Moitra (Congress)

1971: Arun Kumar Moitra (Congress)

1969: Prem Thapa (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1967: Arun Kumar Moitra (Congress)

1962: Jagadish Chandra Bhattacharjee (Congress)

Siliguri Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Siliguri Assembly constituency was 1,79,258. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Siliguri Assembly elections was 1,68,617.