RG Kar rape and murder case: 'Have no faith in Indian legal system anymore...,' says victim's father RG Kar rape case: The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9, 2024 in the hospital's seminar room.

The father of the rape and murder victim from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital voiced strong dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, accusing the agency of inconsistencies in its investigation reports.

A 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024.

What did the victim's father say?

"CBI has presented two drastically different reports in the Calcutta High Court and the Sealdah district Court... We will tell this today in the High Court that two different status reports are being presented... Even Supreme Court judges could not believe the gravity of the report submitted to them... We had faith in the CBI, but now we are losing all hope," he told news agency ANI.

The victim's father further alleged that the CBI knows the identities of those responsible for his daughter's rape and murder but is deliberately withholding that information. "CBI knows the perpetrators behind the rape and murder of my daughter but it is not revealing the details...," he said.

He claimed concerns that unauthorised access to his daughter's phone may have occurred. His suspicion arose after a friend of his daughter indicated that she had exited their group of friends. He asserted that her phone contains all relevant information.

He further said that he has lost confidence in the legal system. "My daughter's friends visited me two days ago and showed that somebody has accessed her phone to leave their common WhatsApp group. The CBI has her phone but they deny having it... Her mobile phone has all the answers... I have no faith in anyone in the Indian legal system anymore...," he said.

About RG Kar rape and murder case

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

The investigation into the incident was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals, including the main accused, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of the crime.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy represented the parents of the victims.

