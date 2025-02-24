RG Kar rape and murder case: Mamata demands strict punishment for those responsible for crime Mamata Banerjee, peaking at a special gathering of senior and junior doctors and medical students at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium, highlighted her government’s efforts to ensure justice and emphasised the introduction of the Aparajita Bill, which seeks capital punishment for rape convicts.

Kolkata: In a latest development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded strict punishment for those responsible for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. She referred to the murdered woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as her "sister" and extended deepest condolences to the victim’s parents.

Speaking at a special gathering of senior and junior doctors and medical students at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium here, Banerjee highlighted her government’s efforts to ensure justice and emphasised the introduction of the Aparajita Bill, which seeks capital punishment for rape convicts.

"I extend my condolences to the family of the sister who was killed in RG Kar hospital. We demand proper punishment in this case," Banerjee said.

She added, "I had also taken to the streets in protest against the incident. Our government had passed the Aparajita Bill, but it is still pending (with the President)."

A 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and killed at the state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, triggering national outrage.

The Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024 was unanimously passed by the West Bengal Assembly in September last.

The Bill proposes capital punishment for rape convicts if their crime results in the victim’s death or leaves her in a vegetative state.

"I entrust my brothers with the responsibility of protecting our sisters and preventing such incidents in the future. Today, there is no gender disparity, which is a very positive development. The government will certainly do its part, but I believe you (brothers) can take a proactive role in this matter," she added.

Earlier this month, several Trinamool Congress MPs met President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the pending Bill, which was sent to the President’s office by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

