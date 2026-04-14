Rahul Gandhi rolls out five guarantees for Bengal polls, calls it Congress' 'roadmap'

Kolkata:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday outlined the party's five key guarantees for West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. In a post on X, the Congress MP said the party's roadmap for West Bengal includes improved healthcare, better access to education, support for farmers, employment opportunities for youth, and monthly financial assistance for women.

Congress's 5 guarantees for West Bengal:

1. Vidhan Swasthya Suraksha

Health insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh

Free dialysis and cancer treatment at district hospitals

2. Shiksha Alo

Free education for students up to the graduation level

Free education for women up to the postgraduate level

AI and English language education in schools

3. Krishak Samman

Annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for farmers

200 units of free electricity

4. Yuva Samman

All vacant government posts will be filled

Guaranteed internships

AI skill development centers at the district level

5. Durga Samman

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for women

He thereby urged the public to vote for Congress in the upcoming polls, stating, "By voting for Congress, support justice and progress."

Rahul Gandhi attacks TMC

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress and alleged that the industrial sector in the state was "finished" by the Left and the TMC governments.

Addressing the rally in West Bengal's Raiganj, He said, "Earlier, Bengal was an industrial hub. Earlier, the communists and now the TMC finished the industrial sector in Bengal. PM Narendra Modi is corrupt anyway, but TMC is not lagging behind in the race of corruption either. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: 1,900 crore rupees of 17 lakh investors have not been returned. Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: 6,600 crore rupees of 31 lakh investors have not been returned yet."

Congress has fielded Mohit Sengupta in the Raiganj Assembly constituency and TMC's sitting MLA and West Bengal minister, Krishna Kalyani. Kalyani won the seat on the BJP ticket in 2021 and later joined the TMC. The BJP has fielded Kaushik Chowdhury to win back the seat.

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results to be announced on May 4. The 294-seat Assembly is set to witness a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress, which could not open its seat tally in the last elections, is eyeing to make a mark in the high-voltage clash between the TMC and the BJP.

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