Mamata's security compromised? TMC makes big claim, posts video from outside former CM's house

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the government withdrew the security cover of party chief Mamata Banerjee just days after her electoral defeat. Sharing a video from outside her residence, Derek O'Brien claimed that the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) who had guarded Banerjee for nearly 20 years were removed from the premises.

In a symbolic protest, O'Brien parked his own car at the entrance of the residence to prevent unauthorised access and highlight what the party described as a serious security lapse.

“9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial's PSOs for 20 yrs were moved out from her residence in Kolkata. She is inside. Have parked my car to block entrance. No security. .Shot this video,” he captioned the video which was posted on X.

TMC Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra, shared the post and rebuked the ruling BJP government for “humiliating” the former CM and putting her “life at risk.”

“This is how@MamataOfficial, a 3 term CM and 7 term MP is being humiliated and put at risk by shameless vengeful BJP govt. While Mohan Bhagwat enjoys XYZ +++ security with 100s of commando cars at our expense,” she posted.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh also shared the video, calling the situation alarming. She claimed the ruling government was involved in vendetta politics.

“This is highly alarming. Why have Didi’s long serving security personnel been suddenly withdrawn and why has she been left without any security late at night? A former CM’s security is not about politics, it is the Bengal government’s institutional responsibility. Unbelievable politics of vendetta going on in Bengal,” she posted.

Bengal Assembly Election and TMC split

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The TMC managed to secure only 80 seats, while the BJP registered a landslide victory by winning 207 seats.

The setback was particularly severe for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost her own seat in Bhabanipur, long considered her political stronghold.

The electoral debacle has triggered a deep crisis within the TMC, pushing the party to the brink of a split. In a major rebellion, as many as 20 TMC Members of Parliament have broken away to form a separate faction and have sought official recognition. The dissident group has subsequently merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP).

The exodus has extended to the state legislature as well. More than 64 TMC MLAs have deserted the party and extended their support to Ritabrata Banerjee, who has been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Further compounding the crisis, four TMC Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned from both the party and Parliament, raising serious questions about the future of the once-dominant regional force.

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