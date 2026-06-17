Will TMC's fate be decided soon? Speaker Birla to hear both factions, invites Abhishek Banerjee on June 19

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has invited Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to hear his side of the party split dispute, as per sources. The move comes after a group of 20 rebel TMC MPs sought recognition as a separate parliamentary group following their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The Speaker is expected to listen to the arguments of both factions before taking a final decision. The legal opinion will also be sought in the case so that the speaker's decision, if challenged in court, can withstand judicial scrutiny.

Sources said the rebel MPs have already met Birla and presented their case. Meanwhile, the faction led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also requested an appointment with the Speaker to put forward its position.

Banerjee invited for talks amid ED questioning

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, an email was sent from the Speaker’s office to Abhishek Banerjee around 2 pm on Monday to present his side. The message asked him to meet Speaker Om Birla at 4 pm the same day.

Shortly after this, the Speaker’s office is said to have contacted party MP Kirti Azad and informed him about the email request.

In response, Azad reportedly told the Speaker’s office that Banerjee was cooperating with all investigating agencies, as he was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata. Later during the day, Azad met the Speaker in person and briefed him about the situation and Banerjee’s ongoing cooperation with the investigation.

TMC sources further stated that Banerjee was released from questioning and returned only around midnight.

Battle to seek recognition

Around 20 MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have declared that they are joining the relatively obscure Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The group has also stated its intention to later seek official recognition as the “real TMC.”

A decision on their request is expected to be made before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which typically begins in the third week of July.

MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is said to be heading this breakaway faction. She had earlier indicated that the group would extend its support to the NDA.

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