Mamata govt focused on constructing madrasas than building schools for underprivileged: Amit Shah slams TMC

Kolkata:

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a large public gathering in Paschim Medinipur's Debra on Friday and launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Shah alleged that the state government led by Mamata Banerjee prioritises building madrasas instead of improving educational infrastructure for poor students. He accused the ruling party of neglecting key development issues and claimed that the TMC's policies are pushing underprivileged communities further behind.

Shah promises Ghatal flood relief plan if BJP wins

Shah also addressed the long-standing Ghatal flood concerns and criticised the TMC for rejecting a major central proposal. "After the Ghatal floods occurred, Prime Minister Modi sent a master plan for Ghatal's development worth 1,500 crore rupees. The responsibility for 60% of the funds was to be borne by Prime Minister Modi, but the TMC government trashed the Ghatal master plan."

Reaching out to voters directly, Shah added, "Don't worry, form a BJP government... We will implement the Ghatal master plan within one year and resolve the flood problem." He also stressed that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is elected, the project would be fast-tracked to provide permanent flood relief to the region.

Shah accuses Mamata of protecting infiltrators

Shah also accused Mamata of protecting infiltrators and asserted that if the BJP is voted to power, it would identify and drive out every illegal immigrant from the state. "People here are suffering, but Mamata Banerjee is more interested in making her nephew the next chief minister," Shah said in an apparent reference to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "Mamata ji, no matter how hard you try, we will drive out every illegal immigrant from West Bengal," Shah added.

TMC destroyed Bengal with its 'cut-money' politics

The Union Home Minister accused the TMC government of institutionalising corruption through what he described as a 'cut-money' culture. "The TMC has destroyed West Bengal with its cut-money politics," he said. Shah also sought to woo voters in the flood-prone Ghatal region, promising that the long-pending Ghatal master plan would be implemented within a year if the BJP formed the government in the state. "We will implement the Ghatal master plan within one year and solve the flood problem in the area," he added.

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