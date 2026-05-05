Lookout notice issued by ED against Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas in money laundering case

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a Look Out Circular against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas after he failed to appear for questioning in a money laundering case. Officials said the circular aims to prevent him from leaving India while the probe gathers pace, as per news agency PTI. The lookout notice was issued after Biswas evaded multiple summons issued to him by the ED.

According to investigators, the case is connected to a syndicate allegedly led by Biswajit Pappu Sona. The central agency had searched Biswas' residence in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata last month as part of its ongoing investigation.

"A Look Out Circular has been notified against Biswas so that he can be detained at any port, land, air or sea, and is prevented from leaving the country," PTI reported citing a top source. Despite multiple summons, officials said he has not appeared before the agency. The ED has already arrested businessman Jay S Kamdar in connection with the case.

Biswas failed to comply with summons

The central agency alleged that Biswas failed to comply with multiple summons issued to him during the course of its investigation. Incidentally, the central agency conducted raids at Biswas's residence during the just-concluded assembly election in the state.

ED officials had carried out raids at his Fern Road residence in Kolkata in connection with a case linked to alleged land grabbing and extortion involving an individual known as 'Sona Pappu'. A day after the searches, Biswas's two sons, Sayantan and Manish, were summoned to the agency's CGO Complex office, but they too did not appear, sources claimed.

Probe originates from Kolkata Police FIR

The money laundering case stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder, who is accused of rioting, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and violations under the Arms Act. The agency alleged on April 9 that Podder and his associates were part of an organised criminal network that generated money illegally through syndicate operations. Podder is also wanted by the police for his alleged role in violence at Kankulia Road near Golpark and remains absconding. The ED has issued multiple summons to him as well, but he has not joined the investigation so far.

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