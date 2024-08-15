Kolkata hospital vandalised, police blame media for fueling mistrust after mob disrupts midnight protest

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mob vandalised

Hours after an unidentified violent mob broke into the premises of RG Kar Medical College and vandalized the protest site and other public property, including damaging a police vehicle, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Thursday (August 15) criticized the media, alleging that the incident was due to a "wrong and malicious media campaign."

Speaking to reporters after the mob vandalized property and pelted stones at police personnel, Goyal stated that due to a malicious media campaign targeting the Kolkata police, the public has lost trust in them.

"What happened here is because of a wrong, malicious media campaign concerning the Kolkata police. What has Kolkata Police not done?" he said.

"Kolkata Police has done everything in this case. We have tried to satisfy the family, but rumors are being floated. I am extremely angry. We have not done anything wrong. Because of a malicious media campaign, Kolkata police have lost the trust of the people," he added.





Further, the Police Commissioner emphasized that they have "not tried to save anyone," contrary to how they have been portrayed, but are waiting for scientific evidence to support the claims.

"We have never said that there is only one accused. We have said that we are waiting for scientific evidence, and it takes time. Just based on rumors, I can't arrest a young PG student; it's against my conscience. There is so much pressure from the media. I have been very clear that we have done what is right. Now, the CBI is investigating it. They'll handle it fairly. We will give all support to the CBI. False propaganda is circulating that bones are broken, this is done, and that is done. Unfortunately, that is not supported by scientific evidence," he added.

It is pertinent to note that an unidentified mob entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of a doctor at the hospital. They vandalized portions of the medical facility where the body of the woman doctor was found last week.





According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protesters, entered the hospital premises, vandalized property, and pelted stones at police personnel, prompting them to fire tear gas to disperse the mob.

Some police officers were injured in the violence, and also a police vehicle and few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged in the incident, an officer added.

Moreover, in the aftermath of the incident, Kolkata Police also informed that they have posted an adequate number of personnel outside the hospital and instructed them to tackle the situation accordingly.



