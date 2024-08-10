Kolkata Police arrests suspect in murder of woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Protests intensified inside the hospital in the aftermath of the deadly murder of a woman doctor

Amid the uproar over the killing of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the Kolkata Police announced on Saturday (August 10) that one person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. The suspect, identified as Sanjay Roy, is reportedly an outsider but had regular access to the hospital for work.

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious, and he appears to be directly involved in the crime," a police officer stated, adding that the arrest was made based on CCTV footage recovered from the chest department.

'Victim was sexually assaulted'

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Kolkata Police while speaking to the media confirmed that the preliminary autopsy results also indicate that the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed. "This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault," the police confirmed.

Further, a detailed four-page report released in connection to the case also revealed that there was bleeding from the woman's private parts and injury marks on other parts of her body. The report stated, "Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, with injuries on her face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips."

About the Incident

The semi-nude body of the woman, a second-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor in the chest medicine department, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on Friday. She had been on duty the previous night, and her body was found under mysterious circumstances by hospital authorities the next day.

Moreover, in response to the incident, the hospital has formed an 11-member inquiry committee. Additionally, the Kolkata Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including members of the homicide department, to investigate the crime.



(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)