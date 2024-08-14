Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'You are free to abuse me, but...', says Mamata Banerjee on protests

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her government has taken comprehensive measures in response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Despite these actions, she noted that a malicious campaign against her government continues.

The Chief Minister also urged the protesters to direct their criticism at her if they wish, but not to insult West Bengal. "You are free to abuse me, but don't abuse West Bengal," she said.

The victim, a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor in the chest medicine department, was found dead in a semi-nude condition inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital. She had been on duty the previous night, and her body was discovered under mysterious circumstances by hospital authorities the next day.

Autopsy indicates sexual assault, neck bone broken

The Kolkata Police have confirmed that preliminary autopsy results indicate the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed. "This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault," police officials stated.

A detailed four-page report released in connection to the case also revealed the extent of the injuries, noting that the victim's neck bone was broken, suggesting she was first strangled and then smothered to death. The report also mentioned bleeding from her private parts and injuries on various parts of her body, including her eyes, mouth, face, nails, belly, and limbs.

