Kolkata Port Election Result 2026 LIVE: Firhad Hakim takes early lead; BJP's Rakesh Singh trails

Kolkata:

Counting of votes for the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency, along with 292 other seats in West Bengal, has begun. The constituency went to polls in the second phase on April 29.

This seat has long been considered a strong base for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has held it for several terms.

Who is winning Kolkata Port?​

Counting begins in Kolkata port. As per the early trends, Firhad Hakim is leading.

The key fight in Kolkata Port is expected between TMC candidate Firhad Hakim and BJP’s Rakesh Singh. Other candidates in the fray include Faiyaz Ahmad Khan of the CPI(M) and Aquib Gulzar from the Congress, among others.

Firhad Hakim, a senior TMC leader, has won the seat in three consecutive elections and remains the party’s strongest face in this constituency.

Past election performance

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Firhad Hakim defeated BJP’s Awadh Kishore Gupta by a large margin of 68,554 votes.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Kolkata Dakshin parliamentary seat, under which Kolkata Port falls, was also retained by the TMC. Candidate Mala Roy secured victory by defeating BJP’s Debasree Chaudhuri with a margin of 1,87,231 votes.

About Kolkata Port constituency

Kolkata Port is constituency number 158 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is a general seat with no reservation for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The constituency is part of the Kolkata district and falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha segment. Major political parties active here include the TMC, BJP, Congress and the Left Front.