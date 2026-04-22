Kejriwal dials Mamata Banerjee day before first phase voting in Bengal, extends support

Kolkata:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the phone to extend his full support ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Kejriwal said the TMC chief was fighting a key battle to save democracy and expressed confidence in her party’s prospects in the polls.

“Just spoke to Mamta didi on phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy. Modi ji will lose, inspite of misusing all institutions including CEC,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, covering all 294 seats. The election results are scheduled to be announced on May 4.

CEC promises free and fair polls

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on Monday said that the Election Commission will take all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming elections in West Bengal are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

During a review meeting with election officials, the CEC stated that the polls would be conducted in a peaceful environment. He stressed that the process must be free from fear, violence and intimidation.

Officials involved in election management also said that the poll panel will make sure the elections are not influenced by money or inducements. They added that efforts will be made to prevent booth capturing or any kind of disruption at polling stations.

It has also been made clear that no official working under the state government, local bodies or autonomous organisations will be allowed to interfere in the electoral process.

Bengal Lok Bhavan launches helpline

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Lok Bhavan has started a 24-hour helpline from Tuesday. People can use this service to lodge complaints related to the assembly elections, according to an official statement.

In recent weeks, several delegations had met Governor RN Ravi and raised concerns about the possibility of violence during the election period, both before polling and after the results are declared.