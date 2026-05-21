Falta re-polling concludes peacefully with 87.89% turnout; BJP eyes virtual walkover

Kolkata:

The re-polling in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal concluded on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 87.89 per cent, as per the data available on ECINET app of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The re-polling concluded peacefully, with voters exercising their franchise amid heightened security in the assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a virtual walkover in Falta after Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the contest just a couple of days before the voting. If the saffron party wins Falta, its tally will rise to 208 in the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to news agency PTI, BJP candidate Debangshu Panda also thanked the central forces and the West Bengal Police for ensuring that the polling is held peacefully. He said "nothing unusual" was reported from anywhere and the atmosphere in Falta was completely normal.

"The election is being conducted very peacefully... there’s no violence, no terror, no spy cameras, no booth capturing, no threats to anyone. Nobody’s Aadhaar card or voter ID has been taken away overnight," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla also thanked security agencies for the peaceful polling in Falta. He said his party has received a positive feedback and has been in touch with the locals, showing confidence in his victory.

"The situation is much better now compared to before. People are coming to cast their votes peacefully and happily," he told PTI.

Re-polling in Falta and Khan's withdrawal

The re-polling in Falta was ordered by the top poll body after allegations of voter intimidation and discrepancies in the polling. The results for Falta, where polling was held during the second phase on April 29, will now be declared on May 24.

But another controversy erupted after Khan announced his that he is out of the race. In a media briefing on May 19, Khan called himself a song of Falta and said he wants the assembly seat to be at peace and grow. He said the special package announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is a reason why he is separating himself from the re-polling.

However, the TMC distanced itself from Khan's move and said it is his personal move. It also alleged that many of TMC's workers have been arrested in Falta since the results for West Bengal were declared on May 4.

"Some eventually succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away from the field. We strongly condemn this. Our fight against the Bangla Birodhi BJP will continue- both in West Bengal and in Delhi," the TMC posted on X.

Coming to the re-polling, there were 1,21,300 men, 1,15,135 women and nine third-gender electorates in Falta. For this, the poll body had deployed 35 companies of central forces guarded the 285 polling booths, while 30 Quick Response Teams remained on standby.

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