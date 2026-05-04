Diamond Harbour Results 2026: BJP's Dipak Kumar Halder leads in TMC stronghold

Kolkata:

Live counting is underway for the Diamond Harbour (Assembly constituency 143) in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray: Panna Lal Halder (TMC), Dipak Kumar Halder (BJP), Goutam Bhattacharya (INC), Samar Naiya (CPIM), Yeamin Laskar (AJUN), Bikash Chandra Mondal (BSP), Humayun Shah (IND), Pannalal Halder (IND), Dipak Halder (IND), and Goutam Kumar Halder (IND). In the 2021 election, TMC’s Pannalal Halder won the seat, defeating BJP’s Dipak Kumar Halder by a margin of 16,996 votes.

In West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour, counting is still in progress, with BJP’s Dipak Kumar Halder currently ahead of TMC’s Panna Lal Halder. As per the latest figures, Dipak Kumar Halder has secured 6,578 votes, while Panna Lal Halder has 3,998, giving the BJP candidate a lead of 2,580 votes so far. With several rounds still to be counted, the final result is yet to be declared.

Diamond Harbour: Voter turnout in 2026

Diamond Harbour recorded a voter turnout of 92.48% in the 2026 elections, reflecting a rise of 4.44% compared to the 88.04% turnout in 2021. The constituency went to polls on April 29, 2026. Looking at past trends, turnout stood at 88.88% in 2016 and 85.39% in 2011, indicating consistently high voter participation in the seat.

Diamond Harbour: Past election results and trends

In 2021, TMC’s Pannalal Halder secured victory with a margin of 16,996 votes, which was 7.59% of the total votes polled, with the party recording a vote share of 43.97%. Earlier in 2016, TMC’s Dipak Kumar Halder won the seat by defeating CPIM’s Dr. Abul Hasnat by 15,037 votes (7.54% margin), with a vote share of 48.58%. In 2011, Dipak Kumar Halder again emerged victorious for TMC, beating CPIM’s Subhra Sau by 20,774 votes, a margin of 12.65%, with the party securing a vote share of 53.37%.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result LIVE: Complete list of leading candidates of BJP and TMC