Darjeeling landslides: Death count rises to 24; rescue operations on as several people remain missing Darjeeling landslides: The landslides, triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, have ravaged the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills, officials said.

Darjeeling:

The death count in the devastating landslides in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal has risen to 24, as rescue operations continue on Monday. Several people are still missing, and thousands of tourists are stranded in hill pockets cut off by the disaster, officials said.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha confirmed the toll increased after another body was recovered late Sunday night. "The situation remains extremely challenging. Several people are still missing, and the toll is likely to go up. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue operations," he said.

Rescue operations on

The landslides, triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, have severely affected the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills. The worst-hit areas include Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling, as well as Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are leading rescue efforts across multiple sites, using heavy earth-moving machinery to locate people feared trapped under debris. "Clearing operations are underway at more than 40 landslide points. Our teams are working around the clock to reopen the Mirik-Darjeeling and Sukhiapokhri roads," an official said.

Mamata Banerjee to visit affected areas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the affected areas later today.

Relief camps have been set up in coordination with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and local NGOs, providing food, blankets, medicines, and drinking water to displaced families.

An official from the GTA said road connectivity to several hamlets remains cut off even 24 hours after the disaster. "Entire slopes have caved in, bridges washed away, and large portions of roads are buried under mud. Helicopter sorties may be needed to reach some interior villages," the official said.

Hundreds of tourists who had come for Durga Puja remain stranded, as the main roads to Siliguri are blocked. Efforts are underway to evacuate them in batches via alternative routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue until Tuesday morning. "Given the saturated soil and ongoing rain, the risk of fresh landslides remains high," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

