Bengal SIR: Former MP Tarun Mondal's name deleted from voter list after review process

Kolkata:

In a significant development, the name of former Lok Sabha MP Tarun Mondal has been removed from the voter list after the Election Commission released the revised electoral roll. Mondal, who won the Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 on a Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) ticket with support from the Congress-Trinamool alliance, now finds his name listed in the 'exclusion' category from the 'under consideration' category.

A doctor by profession and a resident of the South Howrah Assembly constituency, Mondal's name was earlier registered under Booth Number 279. However, in the latest revision, it has been struck off.

Interestingly, his wife, Mahua, whose name was also under scrutiny, has been retained as a valid voter in the list released on Friday, while Mondal's name has been deleted.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The former MP's name is in the deleted list.

EC releases third supplementary voter list in Bengal

The Election Commission released the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on Saturday night. The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the third list, which was made public on Saturday night.

According to an EC official, the "supplementary list" refers to an additional list of voters' names that are included in the 'Under adjudication' category after the publication of the post-SIR rolls on February 28.

The EC published the second supplementary list on Friday night. The commission had released the first supplementary list of 'Under Adjudication' voters on Monday.

Alongside, the poll panel has also released corresponding deletion lists, which contain names removed due to reasons such as duplication, death, or shifting of residence.

A total of 58 lakh names were deleted following the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise, slashing the state's eligible electors from the initial 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore on grounds of death, migration, duplication and untraceability.

The post-SIR rolls published on February 28 further reduced the number of valid voters to just over 7.04 crore, keeping over 60 lakh names under judicial scrutiny.

West Bengal Elections 2026

West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata.

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