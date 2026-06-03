Bengal govt declares June 20 as 'West Bengal Day': Know the historical significance behind the date

Kolkata:

Political activity in West Bengal is set to intensify later this month after the state government decided to officially observe June 20 as "West Bengal Day". The announcement was made by West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh, who said the decision had been approved by the State Cabinet. The development has added fresh momentum to the political situation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also gearing up to mark the occasion across the state through a series of large-scale programmes.

The BJP has announced plans to celebrate Bengal Foundation Day on June 20, 1947, in every district of the state. Party leaders, workers and supporters are expected to participate in events that will be organised at multiple locations across the state. According to party sources, extensive preparations are already underway for district-level programmes, commemorative functions and public outreach campaigns. Senior BJP leaders, Members of Parliament, MLAs and office-bearers are likely to be present at various events to mark the occasion.

Historical significance behind June 20

BJP leaders have linked the date to a significant chapter in Bengal's political history. Sources within the party said that June 20 holds special importance because Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had moved a proposal concerning the establishment of Bengal in the Bengal Legislative Assembly on this day. The BJP views the development as a landmark moment that shaped the state's historical and political trajectory. The party's observance of Bengal Foundation Day is expected to focus heavily on highlighting this legacy and its relevance in contemporary politics.

PM Modi's Kolkata visit adds political weight

The celebrations are likely to attract additional attention as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on June 20. As per the proposed schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to attend programmes associated with the celebrations besides participating in official engagements during his stay in the city. His visit is expected to give the event greater political visibility, particularly at a time when Bengal continues to remain a key battleground in national politics.

Focus shifts to International Yoga Day

The political spotlight on West Bengal is likely to continue beyond June 20. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to take part in International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata on June 21. Preparations for the Yoga Day programme are underway, with organisers anticipating large public participation. The event is expected to receive significant national attention, further placing West Bengal at the centre of public and political discourse.

Bengal set for two high-profile days

With Bengal Foundation Day celebrations scheduled for June 20 and International Yoga Day events lined up for the following day, West Bengal is preparing for two back-to-back occasions that are expected to draw substantial political interest and public engagement. The twin events are likely to keep the state firmly in the national spotlight.

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