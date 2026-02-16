Ballygunge Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Ballygunge Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 161 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Ballygunge Assembly constituency comes under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. Trinamool Congress candidate Babul Supriyo won the 2022 by-poll from here by defeating CPM’s Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Subrata Mukherjee of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Advocate Lokenath Chatterjee by a margin of 75,359 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy won from the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,87,231 votes by defeating Debasree Chaudhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ballygunge Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Ballygunge Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,47,662 voters in the Ballygunge constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,33,202 were male and 1,14,452 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 692 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ballygunge in 2021 was 22 (20 men and 2 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Ballygunge constituency was 2,41,079. Out of this, 1,31,430 voters were male, 1,09,642 were female. Seven voters belonged to a third gender. There were 95 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ballygunge in 2016 was 39 (23 men and 16 women).

Ballygunge Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Ballygunge Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Ballygunge Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Ballygunge Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mukherjee won the Ballygunge seat with a margin of 75,359 votes. He polled 1,06,585 votes. Mukherjee defeated BJP candidate Advocate Lokenath Chatterjee, who got 31,226 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mukherjee won the Ballygunge seat with a margin of 15,225 votes. He polled 70,083 votes. Congress candidate Krishna Debnath got 54,858 votes and was the runner-up.

Ballygunge Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2022 by-poll- Babul Supriyo (Trinamool Congress)

2021: Subrata Mukherjee (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Subrata Mukherjee (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Subrata Mukherjee (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Javed Ahmed Khan (Trinamool Congress)

2001: Rabin Deb (CPM)

1996: Rabin Deb (CPM)

1992: Rabin Deb (CPM)

1991: Sachin Sen (CPM)

1987: Sachin Sen (CPM)

1982: Sachin Sen (CPM)

1977: Sachin Sen (CPM)

1972: Subrata Mukherjee (Congress)

1971: Subrata Mukherjee (Congress)

1969: Jyotibhushan Bhattacharya (CPM)

1967: Jyotibhushan Bhattacharya (CPM)

1962: Anil Moitra (Independent)

Ballygunge Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency was 1,51,056. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ballygunge Assembly elections was 1,53,950.