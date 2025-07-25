West Bengal weather: IMD predicts heavy rains till Saturday as low pressure intensifies into depression The IMD said due to strong monsoon flow, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely to continue in the subsequent six days over some districts of West Bengal.

Kolkata:

The IMD on Friday predicted heavy rains for West Bengal as a well-marked low pressure area, which intensified into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal, will bring heavy rainfall in south Bengal districts till Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department said that overnight downpour that continued through the morning led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of Kolkata and adjoining Salt Lake.

The IMD said the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Jharkhand.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over the districts of South Bengal till Saturday morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It said heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at a few places, with extremely heavy rain likely in parts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts till Saturday morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at one or two places in Purulia, Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah and Paschim Bardhaman districts, including Kolkata, the bulletin stated.

Due to strong monsoon flow, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely to continue in the subsequent six days over some districts of south Bengal, it said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till the morning of July 29.

The weatherman also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off north and central Bay of Bengal and West Bengal-Odisha coasts till July 29.

Salt Lake received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 132 mm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD said.

Alipore in Kolkata recorded 81-mm rainfall, while Dum Dum received 67-mm rain during the same period.

With inputs from PTI