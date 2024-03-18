Monday, March 18, 2024
     
  4. West Bengal: 10 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, search ops underway

West Bengal: 10 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, search ops underway

The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area around midnight on Sunday. According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Kolkata Updated on: March 18, 2024 6:44 IST
West Bengal: 10 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
Image Source : X/@SUVENDUWB The five-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area.

At least 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in West Bengal's Kolkata late on Sunday night. Situated in Hazari Mollah Bagan within the Garden Reach area, the five-storey structure collapsed around midnight. Officials have initiated a search operation to locate any survivors possibly trapped beneath the debris. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal personally inspected the site and assessed the ongoing rescue efforts. 

Ambulances stationed at the spot

"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said. Ambulances were stationed at the spot. Eyewitnesses, who were among the first responders, reported that concrete fragments began falling from the building before its collapse. The event was accompanied by a loud sound, and a dense cloud of dust enveloped the vicinity as the structure crumbled. According to locals, the debris scattered onto nearby shanties in the densely populated area. 

"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a local resident.

Suvendu Adhikari's appeal to state govt

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief. I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team (sic)," he said. Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mumbai: 3 workers dead, 1 critical after under-construction building's scaffolding collapses in Borivali

