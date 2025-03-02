West Bengal: SFI demands Education minister's resignation, calls for strike in college tomorrow SFI protestors smashed the windshield of Bratya Basu's car during his visit to the Jadavpur University. Basu went to the JU campus to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

CPI(M)'s student wing SFI has called for a college-wide strike in West Bengal colleges on March 3. A day after attacking Education Minister Bratya Basu, now SFI students demand his resignation. As per the students, the violence that happened yesterday in the University was done by 'outsiders' sheltered by TMC. During the chaos, two of the SFI protestors also got injured.

SFI is demanding Bratya Basu's resignation over the injuries of protestors at Jadavpur University. While Basu's car was being attacked by the protestors, two of the agitators were injured, one of them seriously, when the tyre of one of the vehicles in his convoy grazed past them on Saturday.

SFI calls for protest on Monday

Students Federation of India (SFI) state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar told PTI on Sunday the strike call has been given in university and college campuses in protest against the "entry of outsiders sheltered by TMC who instigated the violence and vandalism in the Jadavpur university campus on March 1."

"As the students only wanted to have a discussion with the education minister in the presence of vice-chancellor, he behaved in a high-handed manner with them and tried to leave the campus in a huff on Saturday. As the students wanted an audience, Basu accompanied by TMC musclemen and outsiders boarded the car and his driver accelerated the vehicle unconcerned about the safety and life of students. His car injured two students, one of them seriously, and he did not bother to look back but sped away," Sarkar said.

SFI conducted rallies on Sunday

In protest against the injuries to two students, SFI took out rallies in the city and elsewhere in the state on Sunday. The left student activists took out a rally in the city from 8B bus stand, Jadavpur to Golpark and vowed to continue their protest. In Bardhaman town, Dinhata in Coochbehar district, the SFI activists had heated arguments with police who objected to road blockades.

(PTI inputs)