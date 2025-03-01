West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu attacked by SFI protestors at Jadavpur University Members of CPI(M) students wing SFI were protesting at the Jadavpur University to press for their demands to declare the students union election dates in Bengal at the earliest.

West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu was attacked by the protesting students at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Saturday. Basu was gheraoed by the students and his car's windshield was damaged. State education minister was later taken to state-run SSKM Hospital where he complained about uneasiness and suffering gashes on his left hand which was hit by broken glass shreds.

Bratya Basu went to the JU campus to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association(WBCUPA). He tried to speak to the agitating students while leaving the campus but was surrounded by around 100 students who damaged the windscreen of his car, showed him shoes and smashed the rearview mirror of his vehicle.

TMC workers protest against the attack

Following the attack, TMC party workers and leaders staged a protest in Kolkata against SFI (Students' Federation of India) members and visuals of Bratya Basu's damaged car were shared online.

MC MP Saayoni Ghosh says, "Today the West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was attacked at the Jadavpur University earlier today. We are here to condemn this..."

'Protestors did not entirely belong to SFI but other ultra-left outfits'

Following the check-up at the hospital, Minister Basu said the protestors did not entirely belong to SFI but other ultra-left outfits active on the campus as well. "I have undergone an x-ray test as I felt pain in my chest. However, doctors told me there was no serious injury. There were some external marks on the upper part of my body but these are not serious," he told reporters while leaving the hospital.

"I was ready to talk to the protesting students. Even the SFI handed over a memorandum to me, but when I was about to board the car again, over 100 protestors turned aggressive and surrounded me. I was ready to speak to five representatives even in the presence of the vice-chancellor, but they did not want constructive dialogue. They wanted chaos and lawlessness. They tried to attack my vehicle," the minister said after the medical check-up at the state-run hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)