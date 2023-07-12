'You have shamed democracy': BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Mamata Banerjee on poll violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasts Mamata government

West Bengal poll violence: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who heads the party's four-member fact-finding delegation touring West Bengal in the wake of panchayat poll violence, slammed state Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Mamata ji, you have shamed the democracy in West Bengal. I respect Mamata Banerjee as a political fighter and I was waiting for her statement. I want to ask a straight question (to Mamata Banerjee) - why you are not in a position to face the media," he said.

Earlier, the Opposition party in Bengal - BJP - on July 10 constituted a four-member fact-finding committee - Ravishankar Prasad, Dr Satyapal Singh, Dr Rajeep Roy and Rekha Verma - to visit the violence-affected areas in West

BJP opened a front against the Mamata government after violent incidents raged through several districts on voting day in panchayat elections in which 15 people lost their lives and several got injured.

Governor met Shah

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Monday over poll violence on voting day. He reportedly submitted a report on the violent incidents that drew severe criticism against the state government.

Demand for President's rule

Meanwhile, BJP leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday demanded President's rule in Bengal. The former TMC leader who joined BJP said he was not bothered about what the people in Delhi think asserting President's rule is the only solution to violent incidents.

15 people killed during polls

Violent incidents that took place in several districts killed as many as 15 people drawing severe criticism on law and order issues.

