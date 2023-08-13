Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: 2 killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into bus in Nadia

West Bengal: 2 killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into bus in Nadia

West Bengal: Those in the SUV were going to Mayapur from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas, police said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Shantipur Published on: August 13, 2023 20:53 IST
Picture for representation
Image Source : FILE Picture for representation

Two persons were killed and three others injured as an SUV collided head-on with a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 12 near Fulia in Santipur police station area around 12.15 pm, they said.

Those in the SUV were going to Mayapur from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas, police said.

The four-wheeler rammed into the bus, killing two persons on the spot.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

ALSO READ | TMC alleges BJP goons indulged in Bengal rural poll violence and not its workers

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Section 144 imposed in Hoogly after clashes break out between TMC-BJP supporters

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News