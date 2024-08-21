West Bengal horror continues: Unidentified body of woman found in bushes in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

West Bengal horror: The body of an unidentified woman with multiple injuries was discovered in the bushes near a roadside in Anandapur village on the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday, the police said. The new incident was reported amid growing protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The local people first spotted the body and they immediately informed the local police station. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and have initiated a case. The identity of the woman is yet to be known. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Woman not from nearby locality

According to the reports, local residents who discovered the body of the unidentified woman behind the bushes in Anandapur claimed that she did not appear to be from the area, as none of them were able to recognise her. The police have initiated a case and are awaiting further details following the autopsy. The exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is available.

There have been state-wide protests following the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The recent discovery of another woman's body in Anandapur may further escalate public grievances against the administration.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 31-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

