Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI likely to conduct polygraph test on ex-RG Kar hospital principal

Amid the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the officers may now conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh. "We want to further verify Ghosh's answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," an official said.

CBI to question Sandeep Ghosh for sixth day

Notably, Ghosh was grilled by the CBI for five days where he was asked about the incident and related information. Today, the questioning enters sixth day as Sandeep Ghosh ahs reached the CBI office. CBI officers have put forth various questions to Sandeep Ghosh in the past few days, including specifying his role after getting the news of the doctor’s death, who he had contacted thereafter and why he allegedly made the parents wait for nearly three hours before getting to see her body, the official said.

He was also questioned about the renovation of the rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, where the half-naked body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into the trainee doctor’s rape-murder from the Kolkata Police last week upon directions of the Calcutta High Court. Notably, Ghosh resigned two days after the incident stating that the girl was like her daughter. However, within 24 hours he was appointed as the Principal of Calcutta Medical College, a development which was criticised by the High Court.

The CBI had earlier conducted a polygraph test on prime accused Sanjay Roy after getting permission from the court. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has registered a case against Sandeep Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and others under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 120B and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

