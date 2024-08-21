Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI investigation indicates suspicious role of ASI Arup Dutta

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH BHATTACHARYA ASI Arup Dutta (In circle) with Sanjoy Roy

In the latest development in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the CBI investigation has indicated the suspicious role of ASI Kolkata Police Arup Dutta. Regarding the case, the CBI grilled ASI Dutta for about eight hours. As per the sources, Dutta's statement was being examined and he may be called again. The CBI is investigating ASI Dutta because of his close ties with prime accused Sanjay Roy. The probe agency is also investigating the nature of their relationship.

Notably, Dutta was called by the CBI on Tuesday. The video of his arrival at the CBI office went viral as he was seen running to the office gates as he was evading the questions of the media. As per sources, CBI asked Dutta about when he came to know about the incident.

Dutta is also a member of the Police Welfare Committee. He received multiple calls from accused Sanjoy Roy on the night of the incident. Roy, who lived in Dutta's barrack, returned there after the crime. Earlier, the CBI conducted a forensic investigation of the police barrack where Sanjay Roy spent the night after the incident.

Meanwhile, the CRPF reached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, earlier today to take control of the security after the Supreme Court's direction on Tuesday's hearing. The CBI is continuing with its investigation as it questions the former Principal Sandeep Ghose on the sixth consecutive day. The CBI is likely to go with a polygraph test of Ghosh.

Governor likely to visit victim's home

Governor CV ANanda Bose may visit the house of the victim and meet her parents at 5 pm today. On August 20, he opened a helpline for protestors to share any information with him and made a very first call to victim's father. He had also flown to Delhi and met President Droupadi Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. He briefed both of them about the situation in the state.

