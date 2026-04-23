West Bengal election: EC suspends all polling staff for leaving booth unattended during voting in Pingla

Kolkata:

The Election Commission on Thursday suspended all polling staff of a booth at Pingla segment in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district after they allegedly left the polling station unattended during voting hours, an official said. The Commission also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the District Election Officer to submit a report.

A sector officer was also said to be absent

The entire polling team at booth No. 9 stepped out together around noon, reportedly for lunch, leaving the booth unmanned for some time, the official said, adding that the sector officer was also said to be absent.

"Taking serious note of the lapse, all polling personnel, including the presiding officer, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. A reserve polling party has been deployed," the senior official said.

Polling continued at the booth with the reserve team

Polling continued at the booth with the reserve team, he added. Voting for 152 constituencies was held in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Thursday.

In another development, the TMC countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls indicates an "overwhelming mandate for change", claiming that it instead reflects strong backing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government's development agenda.

Responding to PM Modi's remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the surge in polling percentage has "decisively gone in favour of the ruling party" and signals a clear rejection of the BJP.

BJP is trying to misread the massive turnout: TMC

"The BJP is trying to misread the massive turnout. This is not a vote for change, but a resounding endorsement of Banerjee's governance. The people of Bengal have broken the BJP's backbone in the very first phase, cementing a fourth term for the Mamata Banerjee-led government," Ghosh said at a press conference, citing the poll percentage of around 90 per cent till 5 pm.

The state recorded 89.93 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, with Dakshin Dinajpur district leading with 93.12 per cent polling. Projecting a strong performance, he claimed the TMC is set to win "a minimum of 125 seats, which may go up to 132-134" out of the 152 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase. Ghosh argued that higher turnout would translate into more seats for the TMC, rejecting the opposition's narrative of anti-incumbency.

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