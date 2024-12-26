West Bengal: TMC worker found dead in Nandigram, party alleges BJP involvement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel keep vigil in Nandigram.

The body of a 52-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, Mahadeb Bishoi, was discovered late Wednesday night in the Brindaban Chowk market area of Nandigram Block 1, Hooghly district. The local police have launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by Bishoi’s family.

Police investigation underway

A senior police officer revealed that Bishoi’s body was found near his tea stall with signs of a violent assault. “It seems the victim was beaten to death. Both his legs were broken, and there were injury marks on his hands. We have initiated a probe based on the family’s complaint,” the officer said.

TMC alleges BJP role

TMC leaders have accused BJP supporters of being behind Bishoi’s death. “Mahadeb Bishoi was an active party worker. BJP supporters killed him. This is not an isolated incident—another party member was killed just days ago. We demand strict action against the perpetrators,” said Bappaditya Garg, TMC president for Nandigram Block 1.

BJP denies allegations

Dismissing TMC’s claims, BJP leaders alleged the incident stemmed from internal conflict within the TMC and had no connection to their party. “There is no political angle here. Bishoi’s death resulted from a personal altercation during a picnic where alcohol was consumed. Following the fight, he was attacked,” said Meghnagh Paul, general secretary of BJP’s Tamluk unit.

Political tensions rise in Nandigram

The incident has escalated tensions in Nandigram, a politically volatile region that has been a flashpoint between TMC and BJP in recent years. Both parties are awaiting the results of the ongoing investigation, as the police work to determine the circumstances behind Bishoi’s death.

