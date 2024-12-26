Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
West Bengal: TMC worker found dead in Nandigram, party alleges BJP involvement

The body of TMC worker Mahadeb Bishoi was found in Nandigram, West Bengal, sparking accusations from TMC against the BJP. BJP denied involvement, citing infighting. The police investigation is underway.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Nandigram Published : Dec 26, 2024 14:16 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 14:16 IST
Nandigram West bengal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel keep vigil in Nandigram.

The body of a 52-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, Mahadeb Bishoi, was discovered late Wednesday night in the Brindaban Chowk market area of Nandigram Block 1, Hooghly district. The local police have launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by Bishoi’s family.

Police investigation underway

A senior police officer revealed that Bishoi’s body was found near his tea stall with signs of a violent assault. “It seems the victim was beaten to death. Both his legs were broken, and there were injury marks on his hands. We have initiated a probe based on the family’s complaint,” the officer said.

TMC alleges BJP role

TMC leaders have accused BJP supporters of being behind Bishoi’s death. “Mahadeb Bishoi was an active party worker. BJP supporters killed him. This is not an isolated incident—another party member was killed just days ago. We demand strict action against the perpetrators,” said Bappaditya Garg, TMC president for Nandigram Block 1.

BJP denies allegations

Dismissing TMC’s claims, BJP leaders alleged the incident stemmed from internal conflict within the TMC and had no connection to their party. “There is no political angle here. Bishoi’s death resulted from a personal altercation during a picnic where alcohol was consumed. Following the fight, he was attacked,” said Meghnagh Paul, general secretary of BJP’s Tamluk unit.

Political tensions rise in Nandigram

The incident has escalated tensions in Nandigram, a politically volatile region that has been a flashpoint between TMC and BJP in recent years. Both parties are awaiting the results of the ongoing investigation, as the police work to determine the circumstances behind Bishoi’s death.

