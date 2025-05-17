TMC announces major organisational reshuffle ahead of West Bengal assembly elections TMC has announced a major district-level organisational reshuffle across West Bengal to strengthen its grassroots ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Kolkata:

In a significant move aimed at strengthening its grassroots presence ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a large-scale organizational reshuffle across several districts of the state.

The party has made key changes to the positions of district presidents and district chairpersons in multiple regions, with appointments being finalised in most areas while some decisions remain pending. According to senior TMC leaders, the reshuffle is part of a strategy to enhance organizational efficiency and better align with ground-level political dynamics.

Key changes by district:

Darjeeling – No announcement yet for district president or chairperson.

Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad (Berhampore), North 24 Parganas (Bongaon) – District chairpersons have been changed.

North 24 Parganas (Dumdum-Barrackpore) – District president has been changed.

North 24 Parganas (Barasat) – Appointments for district president and chairperson are pending.

North 24 Parganas (Basirhat) – District president replaced.

Kolkata (North) – Both district president and chairperson changed; a nine-member core committee has been constituted.

Howrah (Urban) – Both district president and chairperson replaced.

Hooghly (Arambagh) – District chairperson changed.

Tamluk – District president and chairperson both changed.

West Midnapore (Ghatal) – District president replaced.

Purulia – Both president and chairperson replaced.

Bankura and Bishnupur (Bankura) – Both districts saw changes in district president and chairperson.

Paschim Bardhaman – District chairperson changed.

Birbhum – Changes made in the district's core committee.

TMC insiders stated that the reshuffle is based on performance reviews, organisational effectiveness, and local political considerations. The restructuring is also seen as a proactive move by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is personally overseeing the process to ensure maximum electoral preparedness and tighter organizational control ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive election season.

Political analysts see the move as a strategic and decisive step to consolidate the party’s influence, reinforce leadership at the district level, and energise the cadre base in key constituencies across Bengal.

(Inputs from Onkar Sarkar)