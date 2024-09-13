RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case: Court denies permission for narco test of accused Sanjay Roy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Roy the main accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

A Kolkata court has refused to permit the CBI to conduct a narco test on Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College last month. The CBI had sought the test to extract more information from the accused, but the court denied the request.

Court rejects narco test request

On Friday, a Kolkata court denied the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to perform a narco test on Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in August. The CBI had requested the narco test, a tool used to extract information by placing a subject in a semi-conscious state, but the court refused to grant approval.

Sanjay Roy arrested in August

Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10, just a day after the body of the trainee doctor was discovered in a semi-naked condition inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case sparked nationwide outrage and protests. Roy, who remains in judicial custody at Kolkata's Presidency Jail, had his bail plea denied last week. His custody has been extended until September 20.

CBI focuses on forensic evidence

On Thursday, the CBI collected dental impressions and saliva samples from Roy to compare with the bite marks found on the victim’s body. Forensic experts had discovered multiple bite marks during the post-mortem examination. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is aiding the CBI in its investigation to trace and analyse key evidence linked to the crime.