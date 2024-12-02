Rift emerges between TMC, Congress over parliamentary focus during winter session: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee

A significant rift has emerged within the opposition ranks during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, two key constituents of the INDIA alliance, disagree on the issues to be raised in the House. According to sources, the TMC has expressed its dissatisfaction with Congress's single-minded focus on the Adani issue, instead prioritising other matters it believes are more relevant to the people, particularly those affecting West Bengal.

TMC has outlined six key issues it wants to raise during the session: price rise, inflation, unemployment, fertilizer shortages, the deprivation of funds to opposition-led states, and the ongoing violence in Manipur. TMC leaders argue that these issues directly impact the lives of the common people and need urgent attention. They have also criticised the central government for not releasing significant outstanding dues to West Bengal, which have accumulated to over Rs 2 lakh crore, along with unfulfilled GST devolutions.

In contrast, the Congress party has been pressing for an immediate discussion in Parliament on the allegations against the Adani Group, particularly the indictment claims in the United States. Congress has been issuing adjournment notices to suspend parliamentary proceedings and discuss the Adani issue, but TMC has distanced itself from this demand, stating that while the Adani matter is important, it is not a pressing issue for the people of Bengal. TMC's stance highlights the growing divide within the opposition bloc, with each party focusing on regional concerns.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee emphasised the importance of addressing Bengal-specific issues, asserting that his party wants the Parliament to function smoothly and that it will hold the government accountable for its failure to release dues and address issues like inflation and unemployment.

In a similar vein, Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stated that her party does not want to disrupt parliamentary proceedings over a single issue, highlighting its commitment to the functioning of Parliament and its responsibility towards the people of West Bengal.

The differences between the Congress and TMC are indicative of the challenges the opposition faces in maintaining unity within the INDIA alliance. While Congress pushes for national issues like the Adani case, TMC remains focused on regional concerns, particularly those affecting Bengal. This divide could impact the opposition's ability to effectively counter the government's agenda in Parliament during the crucial Winter Session.