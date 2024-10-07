Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI files charge sheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Accused Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said. The CBI, in its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, said that Roy was working as a civic volunteer with the local police.

He committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said. According to officials, the agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials. However, the federal probe agency has kept the investigation open.

Sanjay arrested in August

Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10, just a day after the body of the trainee doctor was discovered in a semi-naked condition inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case sparked nationwide outrage and protests. Roy, who remains in judicial custody at Kolkata's Presidency Jail, had his bail plea denied.

Court denies Sanjay Roy's narco test

Meanwhile, on September 13, a Kolkata court denied the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to perform a narco test on Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in August. The CBI had requested the narco test, a tool used to extract information by placing a subject in a semi-conscious state, but the court refused to approve. However, the probe agency had conducted a polygraph test of the accused earlier.

