RG Kar rape-murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of sentence to convict Sanjay Roy today

In the highly publicised RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy is set to be sentenced today. The 31-year-old trainee doctor’s tragic death, which occurred on August 9, 2024, after she was raped and murdered in the hospital’s conference room, has shocked the medical community and the public alike. On January 18, 2025, the Sealdah Court found Sanjay Roy guilty, convicting him under sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the BNS.

Section 64 (rape) of the BNS entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to a life term. Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) provides for punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, or with death.

According to reports, Roy’s statement will be heard at 12:30 pm on Monday, and the sentence will be pronounced thereafter.

Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life to a person convicted of the crime.

Details of RG Kar rape and murder case

The case revolves around the gruesome murder of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9, 2024, in a conference room at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the doctor was first sexually assaulted and then murdered. The incident sparked widespread protests among medical professionals, with doctors voicing their outrage over the brutal attack on one of their own.

The trial in this case began on November 12, 2024, behind closed doors. Over the course of the trial, 50 witnesses were interrogated, and on January 9, 2025, the proceedings concluded. Sanjay Roy, the main accused, was arrested just one day after the crime, on August 10, 2024. Authorities were led to Roy after a Bluetooth earphone was found near the victim’s body. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and saw Roy entering the seminar hall wearing a device around his neck, which matched the one found at the crime scene.

Sanjay Roy's statement after conviction

Following his conviction on January 18, 2025, Sanjay Roy maintained his innocence. He claimed that he was being falsely implicated in the case, stating, "If I had committed the crime, my Rudraksha mala would have been found at the crime scene." Roy, who worked as a volunteer with the West Bengal police, denied the charges of rape and murder. He further alleged that the real perpetrators had not been prosecuted. Roy was seen on CCTV footage near the seminar hall, but he insisted that he had nothing to do with the crime.

The case has raised serious concerns about safety within medical institutions and has led to public outcry over the need for stricter security measures. As the sentencing unfolds today, the outcome of this case will likely have significant implications for the way such incidents are handled in the future.

This case has captivated the attention of the nation, and today’s sentencing will mark a significant chapter in the ongoing pursuit of justice for the victim.