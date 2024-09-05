BJP alleges evidence tampering in doctor's death at RG Kar Hospital | Shares viral letter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: CBI officials produce the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, arrested in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, at a City Court in Kolkata.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a letter purportedly signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, ordering renovation near the seminar hall where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9. The August 10 letter ordered repairs near the crime scene, raising suspicions of evidence tampering. BJP leader Sukanta Mazumdar shared the letter, fueling speculation about possible interference with the crime scene.

“The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim’s death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it,” Mazumdar wrote in his post.

Renovation ordered amid crime scene controversy

The viral letter was addressed to executive engineers from various departments, requesting urgent renovation of doctors' rooms and attached toilets. Ghosh's memo cited demands from resident doctors for improved facilities. Critics, however, view the timing of the order as suspicious, given it was issued just a day after the murder.

The purported letter was titled, “Repair/Renovation/Reconstruction of on duty Doctors’ Rooms along with separate attached toilets in all departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata on urgent basis”.

It read, “I would like to inform you that there are deficiency of on-duty Doctors’ Rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata. You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per the demand of Residents’ Doctors of RGKMC&H.”

Ghosh’s arrest and ongoing investigation

Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch on Monday for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. His arrest comes amid growing tensions surrounding the doctor’s death and the subsequent handling of the crime scene. Ghosh had been questioned several times in connection with the case prior to his arrest.

