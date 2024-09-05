Kolkata rape case: Suvendu Adhikari urges President to withdraw medal conferred to police chief Vineet Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari and Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal

Kolkata rape and murder case: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, urging them to withdraw or forfeit the President's Police Medal and Police Medal awarded to Vineet Goyal, the current Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

Adhikari cited Goyal's "reprehensible, deplorable, and shameful conduct" during the investigation of the rape and murder case involving a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Parents claim police tried to bribe them

Family members of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the body of the doctor. The victim's father also alleged that the police also tried to bribe them after the incident came to light.

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined,” the father of the deceased doctor said.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the second week of August.

Earlier on September 2, the CBI arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the establishment.

On September 3, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a state anti-rape bill 'Aparajita Women and Child Bill' seeking capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state, and a life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.

