No one will be able to infiltrate Bengal after BJP wins polls: Amit Shah at rally in Balagarh

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said "not a single intruder" would be allowed to enter West Bengal if the BJP comes to power, and the illegal immigrants already here would be "selectively rooted out".“After poll results come out, no one will be able to infiltrate Bengal; illegal immigrants already here will be pushed out by BJP. You are voting not just to make someone MLA or to form BJP government, but also to free Bengal from infiltrators” he said.

Amit Shah says BJP poised to form govt with full majority

Addressing a public rally at Balagarh in Hooghly district on a day when voting for the first phase of polls was underway, Amit Shah said the BJP was poised to form a government in the state with a full majority.

"Today, the voting for the first phase is almost over, and this is my 30th programme across Bengal. On May 5, Didi's game will be up. A BJP government will be formed in Bengal with a full majority," Shah said.

Shah says infiltration hurts Bengal's economy and security

Alleging that infiltration was hurting the state's economy and security, Shah said, "Intruders are eating away the jobs of Bengal's youth, the rations of the poor, and working to undermine the country's security."

Stepping up the BJP's campaign for the next phase of polling, the Union minister urged voters to back the BJP. "On April 29 (the second phase of polling), you have to press the button against the lotus symbol. It is just to make someone an MLA or to form a BJP government. It is to free the land of Bengal from infiltrators," he told the rally.

Shah, who is closely overseeing the party's campaign in the state, reached the 'war room' in the morning and held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders to assess the ground situation, they said.

The visit assumes significance as it was not part of his official itinerary and came within hours of voting commencing across several constituencies in north Bengal and parts of south Bengal.

Amit Shah takes stock of the polling process in Bengal

According to sources, the Union minister took stock of the polling process, particularly in the north Bengal districts where the BJP seeks to retain its stronghold. He also reviewed feedback from party functionaries and booth-level workers regarding voter turnout and any reports of disturbances.

Several senior leaders from outside West Bengal, who have been camping in the state for the past few days to oversee the party's election machinery, were present during the meeting. The BJP has set up a centralised 'war room' at its Salt Lake office to monitor polling across constituencies in real time, coordinate responses, and streamline communication between ground workers and the party leadership.

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