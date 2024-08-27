Nabanna Abhijan: BJP threatens to stall West Bengal if police brutality on protesters doesn't stop

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata Police used tear gas and water cannons on the participants of the Nabanna Abhijan, a protest march expressing anger against the state government 18 days after the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, claimed on Tuesday that police used "brutal repression" against peaceful participants at the "Nabanna Abhijan" march. He also threatened to stall West Bengal if the "brutalities" by the state administration continued.

Speaking to the reporters Adhikari said, "Police are using water cannon on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathi-charged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately."

Adhikari said, "If the police repression is not stopped immediately, we (BJP) will stall West Bengal tomorrow."

"An alarming situation has been created by this administration. Numerous demonstrators have suffered injuries. We shall not remain silent if DGP and Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal fail to put an end to these kinds of abuses. I don't want to breach the law, so I'm heading to the Howrah station on my way to Belur Math. We are not joining the Chhatra Samaj movement as they had asked us not to come to the forefront but we are with them," Adhikari added.

According to Adhikari, the Kolkata Police had sent out around 8,000 officers to stop the nonviolent students from demonstrating for justice on the streets.

The organiser of the march Chhatra Samaj has already informed that no BJP leader or leader of any other political party will be at the forefront of their apolitical protest rally demanding the removal of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her purported inability to protect women's safety.

(Inputs from PTI)