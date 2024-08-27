Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Nabanna Abhijan rally LIVE: BJP demands polygraph test on Mamata, Nadda hits out at 'Didi' for highhandedness
Live now

Nabanna Abhijan rally LIVE: BJP demands polygraph test on Mamata, Nadda hits out at 'Didi' for highhandedness

Nabanna Abhijan rally LIVE: Hundreds of students and citizens on Tuesday took to the streets and protested against the Kolkata rape and murder of the doctor at hospital in the city. The West Bengal Police lathicharged them to hold them back and stop them from marching to the secretariat.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Kolkata Updated on: August 27, 2024 16:19 IST
Nabanna Abhijan rally, Kolkata protests
Image Source : ANI Visual of the protest

Nabanna Abhijan rally LIVE updates: Hundreds of students participated in Chhatra Samaj's 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee and action against those responsible for the rape-murder of the doctor. A huge number of youth holding Tricolours in their hands and banners demanding action in the rape case were seen marching towards the secretariat in the different parts of Kolkata. The protestors also pelted stones as they agitate over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to undergo a polygraph test in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The party also called her a “dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter. The BJP demanded a polygraph test on Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who the party alleged had initially said that the victim died by suicide. The BJP condemned the incident of lathi charge by the West Bengal Police on the students, who had taken out a rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the victim and the chief minister's resignation. “Truth must come out. The CBI is investigating the case. It should conduct a polygraph test on Mamata Banerjee and the police commissioner to ascertain the truth,” the BJP said. The Kolkata Police detained the protesters at Howrah Bridge. The police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannons and tear gas to stop protesters as they were adamant about proceeding ahead towards the secretariat.

Follow LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Nabanna Abhijan rally

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 27, 2024 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Protesters drag away Police barricades

    Protesters dragged away Police barricades as they agitated over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and carried out Nabanna Abhiyan' march. Police resorted to opening lathi charge and lobbing tear gas shells to disperse them.

     

  • Aug 27, 2024 4:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    To help rapists and criminals is valued in Didi's Bengal, says Nadda

    "The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety," Nadda tweeted.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement