Mamata Banerjee urges resident doctors to return to duty, calls them 'backbone of state'

Amid the ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the resident doctors of the state as "backbone" and urged them to return to duty. Emphasising the importance of doctors continuing their service to the public, the Chief Minister said she has asked police not to take any action against them.

The Supreme Court has stated that after discussions, efforts will be made to ensure that no individual dies without receiving necessary services, Banerjee added. She pointed out that many healthcare professionals are not working in government facilities but are instead employed in private hospitals, contributing to the growth of corporate business in the healthcare sector. Banerjee noted the importance of the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme, adding that exorbitant fees, like charging Rs 2 lakh for a simple cataract operation, have become a concern in the healthcare system.

Mamata hits out at BJP-ruled Odisha

The West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that migrant workers from Rajasthan were attacked and driven away in Odisha, with three reported killed. She claimed that in BJP-ruled Odisha, where a large number of Bengalis migrate, instances of people being beaten have been reported, especially those speaking in Bengali. Banerjee pointed out that these incidents are happening in a BJP-ruled state. She also mentioned that there was an incident in Bengal, but the "state government does not support such actions."

The West Bengal government told the Supreme Court on Monday that 23 people have died as doctors are on strike protesting the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a status report filed by the state health department before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

