How was doctor's autopsy done without formal request, Supreme Court asks Bengal govt

While hearing the Kolkata rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government about how the postmortem of the victim's body was done without formal request. The apex court observed that there is something wrong if this is the case. During the hearing of the matter, the lawyer representing the West Bengal government could not give any answer about the post-mortem formal request.

SC observes anomalies in case, orders CBI probe

The Chief Justice of India order the CBI to probe this matter as he observed some anomalies in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud perused the report filed in a sealed cover by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI.

CBI to submit fresh report by September 17

The Supreme Court aslo asked the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"A status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress, we direct the CBI to file fresh status report. We don't want to guide the CBI on its investigation," the bench said.

Mehta told the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the probe agency has decided to send forensic samples to AIIMS for further investigation.

The apex court also directed a senior officer of the West Bengal government's Home department and a senior CISF officer to ensure all three companies of the CISF, which are deputed for security at the RG Kar Hospital, are given accommodation.

SC slams police for delay in filing case

On August 22, the apex court had tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor, who was raped and killed at the RG Kar Hospital, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities.

The top court had earlier constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.