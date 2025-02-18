Mahakumbh has turned into 'Mrityu Kumbh', claims Mamata Banerjee in Bengal Assembly West Bengal Assembly Session: The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has attracted a record-breaking 54.31 crore pilgrims, marking a significant spiritual event, with millions partaking in the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

West Bengal Assembly Session: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sparked controversy by terming the 'Mahakumbh' as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. She made this statement while criticising the central government and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for alleged mismanagement at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly she said that for the rich and VIPs, facilities are available to book tents costing up to Rs1 lakh, however, for the poor, there are no proper arrangements at Kumbh.

"This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered? For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 lakh. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh. A stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. What planning did you make?" said CM Banerjee.

I would resign: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove allegations of her links with Bangladeshi fundamentalists, stating that she would resign if the party could substantiate the claims. The Chief Minister further said that she will complain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 'his MLAs' accusing her of 'being hand in glove with Bangladeshi fundamentalists'.

She said that BJP is using religion to serve its political interests, adding that the 'freedom of speech doesn't allow BJP MLAs to spread hatred and divide people'.

The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, alleged that anti-national activities are high in some areas of the state and blamed Banerjee for them. "There are some areas in Bengal where anti-national activities are high," news agency ANI quoted Adhikari telling reporters.

"In the last 2-3 months, many Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and extremists have been arrested by Assam Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police. There are 50-55 assembly constituencies and 30-35 police stations where the demography has changed... Mamata Banerjee is directly responsible for this. She has failed as a police minister (Home Minister) in Bengal," he added.

(Input: Onkar Sarkar)

Also Read: Bengal BJP MLAs stage sit-in on assembly premises, allege Mamata govt of doing appeasement politics

Also Read: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, other BJP MLAs suspended for rest of assembly session for misconduct