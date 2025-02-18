Bengal BJP MLAs stage sit-in on assembly premises, allege Mamata govt of doing appeasement politics Earlier on Monday, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari and three BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Biswanath Karak and Bankim Chandra Ghosh were suspended from the State Assembly for the rest of the session for misconduct to the Chair of the Speaker.

BJP legislators led by Suvendu Adhikari continued their attacks against the TMC government in West Bengal. They on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the premises of the West Bengal Assembly in protest against alleged appeasement politics by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The protesting BJP MLAs were seen shouting slogans like 'Murti bhangar sarkar aar nei darkar' (We don’t want a government that cannot stop vandalism of Puja pandals). Around 30 BJP legislators squatted on the stairs leading to the main entrance of the Assembly hall.

BJP MLAs suspended from the budget session of assembly

This comes a day after four BJP legislators — Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Bankim Ghosh, and Biswanath Karak — were suspended on Monday for alleged unruly behaviour.

"We are not fighting against any community. We are against this government, which has failed to prevent vandalisation of Durga, Lakshmi, and Kartik idols in parts of Bengal in recent times," Adhikari told reporters.

We oppose the attempt to stop Saraswati Puja in educational institutions, he asserted, adding the state government has taken no action against the perpetrators.

Adhikari said BJP MLAs would hold a parallel session outside the Assembly to highlight issues faced by the people of the state under the TMC government, including alleged efforts to suppress the festivals of the majority community.

Regarding the privilege motion moved against him by the TMC and its acceptance by the Speaker, Adhikari remarked, "I have been suspended three or four times by this House, and privilege motions have been moved against me before. This is because I have consistently raised my voice against the ruling party’s appeasement policies, corruption, and attempts to stifle democracy. But they cannot silence me."

(With PTI inputs)

