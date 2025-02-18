KIIT University row: Outrage over Nepali student death; what rights foreigner students get in India

Why is there controversy around KIIT?

Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) is in the news for the wrong reason. The institute has been under fire since the demise of a 20-year-old Nepali student at the private engineering institute. She allegedly died by suicide in her hostel, leading to campus tension, following which a group of students from Nepal were evicted on Monday which fuelled the controversy further. However, the management, later, allowed the students to stay in the hostel.

The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year BTech student studying at KIIT. As the situation escalated on campus, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making any arrangements for their travel.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli reacts

The alleged eviction of Nepali students triggered an outrage on social media, prompting a reaction from Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. On Monday, Oli posted on Facebook in Nepali, "It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in a hostel of KIIT University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted. The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities."

2 officers of Nepal embassy likely to visit Odisha institute

Meanwhile, two officers from the Nepal embassy in Delhi are likely to visit a private engineering institute in Odisha. The officers are also expected to meet a group of students from the Himalayan kingdom, who were allegedly evicted from their hostel.

In the last couple of years, India emerged as an education hub in the South Asian region, offering quality education at a cheaper rate, compared to Western countries. Students in a large number come to India to study from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Afghanistan and Bhutan. Youngsters from African countries also arrive in India. The presence of foreign students in India shows the prowess of India as a soft power. But, incidents like KIIT University row dent the image of the country.

To avoid trouble in India, foreign students must know the basic law meant for them. These laws provide a shield to them against any unwanted incident.

What are the rights of foreign students in India?

Indian laws provide enough safeguards for the students from outside. India is a member of United Nations (UN), so, foreign students are entitled to practice all the rights given to foreigners under Human rights in the UN Charter.

Foreign students in India have the right to access education in Indian universities and colleges upon fulfilling eligibility criteria. They are entitled to basic rights like the privacy of academic records, legal representation if needed, and the ability to seek assistance from their institution's international office if they encounter legal issues. They have also access to their respective country's embassy in India.