Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold march tomorrow, day after Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a protest march tomorrow (Wednesday), said the sources on Tuesday. The development comes amid a huge student rally held against her today. Student organisation Chhatra Samaj held a 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, demanding the resignation of CM Banerjee and action against those responsible for the alleged rape-murder of a doctor in RG Kar hospital.

However, West Bengal Police did not give permission for the agitation, expressing their apprehension of potential disruptions during the rally. But, the student organisation said its rally will be peaceful rally. Chhatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said, "The claims made by the police are baseless. We aim to raise our demands peacefully. If we are stopped, we will attempt to proceed to the secretariat gate in a non-violent manner to demand the CM's resignation due to her failure to prevent incidents like the RG Kar case which has shocked the nation."

Mamata led protest march rally in Kolkata

This would be her second march on Kolkata road in a fortnight. Last time, she held led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata on August 16, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.

TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made.

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

Mamata writes to PM Modi, demands stringent rape laws

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 22 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape, a senior official said.

